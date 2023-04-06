2 women killed in rollover crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

Authorities said two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles overnight.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the freeway between the exits of Slauson and Vernon avenues around 1:40 a.m., officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP investigators said a driver and passenger were ejected from a gray Nissan after it hit an embankment, went airborne and flipped on its side. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes on the southbound side of the freeway were briefly shut down for the investigation.

Officials have not released the names of the victims and the investigation is ongoing.