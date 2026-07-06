4 injured in 3 shootings across East Los Angeles

A series of shootings broke out near East Los Angeles on Sunday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 5900 block of Whittier Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. Upon arrival, two people were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

A second shooting was reported near the intersection of Amalia Avenue and East 6th Street a little after the Whittier Boulevard incident. At the second location, a person was found shot and was also taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, LASD responded to Amalia Avenue and Whittier Boulevard where one person was found shot.

In total, four people were shot in three shootings that were about a mile apart.

What we don't know:

Officials are working to confirm if the shootings were related.

As of Sunday night, officials have not released the identity of the suspect(s) involved in the shootings.

The conditions of the four people shot were not released to the public as of Sunday night.