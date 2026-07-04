6 unlicensed contractors charged in $1.2M wildfire recovery sting in Pacific Palisades

The Brief Six unlicensed contractors face felony charges for allegedly operating illegally and bidding up to $1.27 million within the Palisades Fire disaster zone. The charges follow a joint undercover sting operation conducted by the Contractors State License Board and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. While three defendants have pleaded not guilty, the full extent of potential labor exploitation or additional victims in the wildfire zones remains under investigation.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against six unlicensed contractors accused of trying to illegally operate within the Palisades Fire disaster zone.

The enforcement action is part of an ongoing crackdown to protect vulnerable wildfire survivors from fraud, unsafe construction, and labor exploitation during the rebuilding process.

What we know:

Following a joint operation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and California’s Contractors State License Board (CSLB), six individuals were charged on June 26 with one felony count each of contracting without a license during a natural disaster.

The defendants are:

Luis Perez Silva

Jecil Cruz-Herrera

Luis Mateo Perez Lopez

Antonio Herman Perez

Santiago Ismael Mejia Urena

Raymond Joshua Castorena

Investigators uncovered the operations by reviewing online advertisements that lacked contractor license numbers.

CSLB's Statewide Investigative Fraud Team set up appointments with the individuals at a Pacific Palisades residence to bid on an accessory dwelling unit and demolition work.

None of the defendants were licensed or had applications pending, yet they collectively submitted bids totaling up to $1.27 million, officials said.

Five of the defendants face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Castorena, who has a prior strike offense, faces up to six years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed if additional unlicensed operations are actively being investigated within the Pacific Palisades or Eaton Fire disaster zones, or exactly how many homeowners may have already entered into unlawful contracts prior to this enforcement action.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman issued a stark warning to predatory operators while highlighting the broader impacts of unlicensed contracting.

"As residents in Pacific Palisades and Altadena rebuild from the catastrophic wildfires in January 2025, we have a message for criminal contractors: Stay out of Los Angeles County," Hochman said. "Hiring an unlicensed contractor is never a good deal, leaving you at risk of illegal down payments, fraud, unsafe construction and an inability to sell your home down the line. This is also an issue of labor justice, as unlicensed contracting is often accompanied by labor exploitation such as wage theft, unpaid labor and unsafe working conditions."

Contractors State License Board Registrar David Fogt reiterated the agency's commitment to disaster survivors.

"Protecting wildfire survivors from unlicensed contractors as they rebuild is our priority. We are grateful to our partners at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who share in the mission to combat unlicensed contracting activity," said Contractors State License Board Registrar David Fogt.

What's next:

Legal proceedings will continue this month at the Airport Courthouse.

Arraignment for Cruz-Herrera, Silva, and Perez is scheduled for July 8.

Meanwhile, Perez Lopez, Mejia Urena, and Castorena are currently released on their own recognizance and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing set for August 5.

What you can do:

Homeowners are urged to protect their finances and property by verifying a contractor’s credentials before signing any agreements.

You can take the following steps via the CSLB website:

Conduct a License Look Up: Always ask for a CSLB license number and verify it at Always ask for a CSLB license number and verify it at cslb.ca.gov.

Report Unlicensed Activity: If you suspect a contractor is unlicensed, you can file a complaint online. Homeowners are legally considered victims in criminal cases even if they previously knew or suspected the contractor lacked a license.

Spread Awareness: Community members can download and display official multi-lingual warning signs (available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Armenian) from the Community members can download and display official multi-lingual warning signs (available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Armenian) from the LADA website to protect their neighborhoods.