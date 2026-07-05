Woman dead, several others injured after July 4 fireworks explosion, Chino police say

The Brief One woman died and several others were injured after a firework explosion in Chino on Saturday night, and police detained a 28-year-old Hesperia man at the scene. Witnesses described a powerful explosion that ignited fireworks, set a nearby vehicle on fire and disrupted what had been a Fourth of July celebration. Police say two injured adults are expected to survive, the child who was hospitalized has been released, and some residents hope the incident leads to stricter fireworks regulations.



A festive night of fireworks turned into a frantic scene in Chino.

One woman is dead, and several others are injured after a fireworks explosion in Chino Saturday night, according to authorities.

Chino police say Derion Tradon James Jr., a 28-year-old from Hesperia, was detained at the scene following the blast.

Residents near D Street described the blast that rattled the neighborhood on July 4.

"We thought it was a finale, like someone was doing something big. It was chaotic," one resident said.

"It's horrifying, horrifying," another resident told FOX 11 on Sunday.

Chino police say detectives believe a large quantity of fireworks ignited and caused an explosion.

Authorities say the explosion also led to a nearby vehicle becoming engulfed in flames.

According to police, three adults and a child were taken to the hospital. One of the adult victims, a woman in her 20s, later died at the hospital.

"Everyone was ready to BBQ, have a good day, see the fireworks, and at the end of it, not everybody made it out, so I just feel very sorry for the families," neighbor Stephanie Moreno said.

She shared what she says she saw Saturday evening.

"The car, the trunk just exploded. It was just engulfed immediately in flames," Moreno said.

The City of Chino says it has a long tradition of "allowing safe and sane fireworks."

Some neighbors say after this past July 4, they hope some things might change.

"It's gotten a little out of control," one Chino resident said. "I think there will be more regulations in place, you know, hopefully."

Police say the other two adult victims who sustained serious injuries are expected to survive. The child who was also sent to the hospital has now been released.