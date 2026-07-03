Cause of death revealed for woman who fell from Carnival cruise near Catalina Island

The Brief The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of 24-year-old Briana Miller, who feel from a Carnival cruise ship balcony in April, a suicide. Miller fell from her stateroom balcony onto a lower deck of the Carnival Firenze near Catalina Island. Her official cause of death was determined by the medical examiner to be blunt trauma.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has officially confirmed the cause of death for a woman who died after falling from her stateroom balcony aboard a Carnival cruise ship in Southern California.

What we know:

Brianna Miller, 24, was traveling with family members aboard the Carnival Firenze.

On Monday, April 27, Miller went overboard from her bedroom balcony and landed on a lower deck of the vessel, according to authorities.

Her family immediately alerted crew members when the incident happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman falls to her death on Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island

On Thursday, July 2, the medical examiner determined that Miller died by suicide, noting the official cause of death as blunt trauma.

The incident took place aboard the Carnival Firenze, an over 1,000-foot-long Italian-themed cruise ship capable of accommodating more than 4,000 guests and 1,425 crew members. The ship had recently departed from Long Beach for a four-night voyage.

Following the incident, law enforcement officials boarded the vessel at Catalina Island to conduct a preliminary investigation. Miller's family left the ship and returned home.

What we don't know:

The FBI typically holds jurisdiction over incidents occurring in international waters or involving U.S. vessels, but officials have not yet provided a specific timeline for when their final findings will be made public.

What they're saying:

In a statement addressing the tragedy, Carnival spokesperson Julie Leonardi confirmed the cruise line's cooperation with investigators.

"Carnival confirmed the death of a Carnival Firenze guest who apparently went over the balcony of her stateroom early Monday morning and landed on a deck below. As is customary following these kinds of incidents, law enforcement was on board while the ship was in Catalina Island on Monday to collect information."

Leonardi also expressed condolences on behalf of the cruise line, adding, "the family is now off the ship and has returned home. Carnival's Care Team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones."