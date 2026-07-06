More than 400 arrested after chaotic July 4 crowds overwhelm Newport Beach

The Brief Police arrested 402 people after large, unruly crowds on the Balboa Peninsula prompted an unlawful assembly declaration and a major law enforcement response during Fourth of July celebrations. Officials said officers responded to fights, fireworks, looting and other dangerous behavior, while multiple officers were injured and emergency crews handled more than 100 incidents. City leaders and the Newport Beach Police Association praised the coordinated response and said they will review additional measures to improve public safety during future holiday celebrations.



Police arrested more than 400 people during Fourth of July celebrations on the Balboa Peninsula after thousands of juveniles and young adults flooded the area, city officials announced Sunday.

Some 350 personnel from the Newport Beach Police Department along with 17 other regional law enforcement agencies responded beginning around 7 p.m. Saturday amid reports of large crowds lighting fireworks and engaging in fights, according to a statement from the city of Newport Beach.

At 8:25 p.m., an unlawful assembly was declared in the area of 26th Street and the beach due to large, unruly crowds, and all residents were asked to shelter in place until further notice, according to police.

By 10:50 p.m., all beaches in the city were closed and officers were actively clearing traffic from the Peninsula, police said. At 3:30 a.m., the southbound lanes of Balboa Boulevard at Newport Boulevard were reopened.

"The city's response was the result of months of planning and preparation. Ahead of the holiday, Newport Beach increased police and fire staffing, expanded Safety Enhancement Zones, partnered with regional law enforcement agencies, established a mobile booking station and conducted proactive enforcement throughout the Peninsula. These measures enabled officers to rapidly mobilize regional resources, restore public safety and protect the tens of thousands of residents and visitors who celebrated responsibly throughout the holiday," the statement said.

Video from the scene showed police on horseback charging into a crowd on the beach to break up violent revelers. Some people could be seen throwing punches at other partygoers.

An unknown number of officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to calm the crowd.

"One Newport Beach police officer was struck by a mortar and evaluated by Newport Beach Fire Department personnel at the scene before being released," according to the statement.

The 402 arrests far exceeded the 60 arrests during the same period -- midnight July 3 through 6 a.m. July 5 -- last year, according to the statement.

Among the arrests were about 200 people who lingered near 28th Street after being told to disperse. A nearby Pavilions store was also looted Saturday night.

"Our officers remained focused on one priority throughout the evening, protecting our community and restoring public safety," said Newport Beach Police Chief Dave Miner. "The extensive planning that went into this holiday, combined with the professionalism of our officers and our mutual aid partners, allowed us to respond quickly to a dangerous situation, restore order and protect the thousands of residents and visitors who came to Newport Beach to celebrate responsibly."

According to the city's statement, the period included 102 emergency incidents and 10 fires, while 44 patients were transported to local hospital, including six who were described as "trauma patients."

Early Sunday morning, the city's Municipal Operations crews "removed debris, cleaned streets, sidewalks and public spaces and restored the Balboa Peninsula following the holiday celebrations." Police were expected to remain deployed throughout the weekend to provide a visible presence to deter any further incidents.

"The city will continue to evaluate this year's response and work with law enforcement partners, the community and local businesses to identify additional measures to deter unlawful behavior while preserving a safe, welcoming environment for residents and visitors during future holiday celebrations," according to the statement.

On Sunday, the city of Newport Beach posted a message to Facebook, saying, "Last night, our city faced a rapidly evolving public safety incident on the Balboa Peninsula. We want to begin by thanking the dedicated police officers, firefighters and first responders who worked through the night to keep our community safe.

"Late in the evening, social media posts drew a large influx of juveniles and young adults to the Newport Pier area within a matter of minutes. As the crowd quickly grew into the thousands, dangerous and unlawful behavior escalated, blocking roadways, preventing emergency access and putting families, visitors and first responders at risk."

The message concluded by saying, "We are deeply grateful to the men and women of the Newport Beach Police Department, Newport Beach Fire Department and our regional law enforcement partners whose professionalism, teamwork and unwavering commitment helped protect our community throughout the night. We also want to thank our Municipal Operations crews, who worked through the early morning hours to restore the Peninsula so residents and visitors could safely enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend."

A statement was also posted -- this one to Instagram -- by the Newport Beach Police Association, and signed by its president, Joe DeJulio. It said, "Yesterday, as our nation celebrated its semiquincentennial with families and neighbors gathering peacefully, joyfully and safely, a large group of agitators invaded Newport Beach, spurred on by an alleged `TikTok Takeover.' These persons came to our city with the intent on causing harm, injury and destruction, bringing harassment, disturbances and mayhem.

"Throughout the day, your Newport Beach police officers acted with courage, professionalism and excellence. They delivered on the sacred promise of law enforcement, provided excellent service to our community and ensured public safety.

"I stand by our officers and applaud their work during incredibly dynamic circumstances where in many cases they were outnumbered over 500 to 1," the statement said.