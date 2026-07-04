4th of July holiday crackdown: CHP begins maximum enforcement period for record travel weekend

The Brief AAA estimates a record 72.2 million Americans—including nearly 9 million Californians—will travel 50 miles or more over the long weekend to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has launched a Maximum Enforcement Period to heavily monitor traffic, enforce speed limits, and crack down on all forms of impaired driving. Transportation officials anticipate the heaviest traffic delays on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, urging drivers to practice patience and plan departures strategically.



Millions of Americans are packing highways this holiday weekend for the historic semiquincentennial, prompting transportation officials to warn of intense traffic and leading law enforcement to launch statewide safety crackdowns.

What we know:

Travel volume for this year's Independence Day is hitting historic highs.

AAA anticipates that roughly 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period.

In California alone, travelers will account for about 8.94 million of that total, a slight increase from the 8.9 million people who traveled within the state in 2025.

To manage the massive influx of drivers, the California Highway Patrol has initiated a Maximum Enforcement Period.

This heightened enforcement window began on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and will run continuously through Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

Officers are focusing heavily on speed limits, safe vehicle operation, and strict sobriety enforcement.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement and travel experts are urging drivers to prioritize safety and expectation management. "

The CHP is going to provide an increased presence for the holiday weekend, ensuring that the motoring public is operating safely, obeying laws and everyone is able to celebrate the 250th birthday of our nation safely," explains Sgt. Rob Hicke with the California Highway Patrol in Visalia.

Sgt. Hicke also emphasized that sober driving extends beyond avoiding alcohol: "Impairment isn't just alcohol — it includes medication, drugs, any substance that can impair your ability to drive a car could lead to disastrous results."

Reflecting on the state’s massive travel numbers, AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson detailed, "We are anticipating about 72.2 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles or more from their homes, and here in California, it's going to be about 8.94 million. Last year, in 2025, we saw 8.9 million people traveling in California."

What you can do:

If you have not yet departed for your Independence Day destination, AAA suggests strategic timing to bypass the worst gridlock. Drivers are encouraged to leave before noon on Friday or wait to travel on Saturday evening once local fireworks displays have already commenced and roads clear out.

Additionally, the CHP reminds motorists that strictly adhering to the posted speed limit not only ensures safety and avoids costly citations during the enforcement period, but it also optimizes your vehicle's fuel efficiency to save money at the pump.