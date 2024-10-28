$36,000 SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Santa Clarita

The Brief One person is $36,089 richer after purchasing a 5/5 SuperLotto Plus ticket. The ticket was sold at Plum Canyon Shell in Santa Clarita. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is estimated at $35 million.



While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, one very lucky person who purchased a ticket in Southern California came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, one ticket worth $36,089 matched five of the six winning numbers.

It was sold at Plum Canyon Shell at 19161 Skyline Ranch Road in Santa Clarita.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday. The jackpot is currently estimated at $35 million.

SuperLotto Plus is a California-based lottery game that occurs on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with each ticket priced at $1.

According to the California Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 41,416,353 - about seven times better than winning the popular multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions.

