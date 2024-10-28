$36,000 SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Santa Clarita
LOS ANGELES - You've still got a chance! Are you feeling lucky?
While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, one very lucky person who purchased a ticket in Southern California came very, very close to winning the top prize!
SUGGESTED: $243,000 Powerball ticket sold in California
According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, one ticket worth $36,089 matched five of the six winning numbers.
It was sold at Plum Canyon Shell at 19161 Skyline Ranch Road in Santa Clarita.
SUGGESTED: These California residents are new lottery millionaires - see where they bought their tickets
The next drawing will be held on Wednesday. The jackpot is currently estimated at $35 million.
SuperLotto Plus is a California-based lottery game that occurs on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with each ticket priced at $1.
According to the California Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 41,416,353 - about seven times better than winning the popular multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions.
SUGGESTED: Lucky lottery player wins $9.2M jackpot after accidentally playing wrong game
Will you be playing?