The Brief An ordinary trip to the landfill turned out to be a gamechanger for Donald Simon, who won $5 million on a Scratchers game. Three other people in Southern California won between $1 million and $5 million all thanks to lucky Scratchers tickets. Winning tickets were purchased in Stockton, Los Angeles, Temecula, and Highland.



Four very lucky people are new millionaires thanks to the California Lottery.

For the biggest winner of this batch, Donald Simon, a trip to the landfill changed his life.

On his way to the dump to get rid of some junk, Simon stopped at My Good Market on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton and won the top prize on an Instant Prize Crossword game. That $20 ticket turned into $2 million.

"At first I thought I'd won $2,000. In fact, when I got home, I told my wife she could have half if she went and cashed it in," Simon told lottery officials. "I’ve been trying to win for a long time."

Simon told the California Lottery the most he’d previously won playing Scratchers was $2,000. He usually always invests whatever he wins into more games.

Photo of winning ticket courtesy California Lottery

"I'm not going to let it slow me down. I've got Scratchers all over my front seat right now," he said.

The owner of My Good Market also scores a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Three Southern California residents also hit some big jackpots recently.

Mustan Mahmud won $5 million, the top prize on a 100X Scratchers game. He got his winning ticket at Kims Mobil Station on Manchester Avenue in Los Angeles.

In Temecula, Regino Meza took home $1 million from a Multiplier Craze Scratchers purchased from the Chevron on Temecula Parkway.

Audrey Palacios De La Hoya rounds out the latest batch of millionaires. She won $1 million on the $1 Million Ultimate Cash Scratchers game. She purchased her ticket at Stater Bros on Greenspot Road in Highland, San Bernardino County.