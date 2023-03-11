3 shot in Azusa, shooter on the run

Three people were wounded Saturday in a shooting in Azusa and the shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Glenfinnan Avenue, police told the Whittier Daily News.

The victims, who were homeless, were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released Saturday afternoon, the paper reported.

Witnesses told police that two men were responsible for the attack. Police were working with the victims to get a description of the shooters.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to call Azusa police at 626-812-3200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.