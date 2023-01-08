3 shot at party in Santa Clarita

Three people were shot during a party at an apartment complex in Santa Clarita Saturday night, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane.

Police responding to gunshots reported in the area found three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. They were taken to the hospital and all three remain in stable condition, officials said.

The suspect, who ran away from the scene after the shooting, is described as a man wearing all black clothing and a red hat.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.