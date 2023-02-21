3 more arrested for murder of 15-year-old outside Montclair mall

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Montclair mall earlier this month, local officials announced.

Three Pomona residents were arrested on Feb. 16 — 20-year-old Isaac Banuelos, 20-year-old Victor Avina and a 16-year-old boy. The three face charges of murder, gang enhancement and accessory after the fact.

The shooting happened back on Feb. 2, outside the Montclair Place mall, near the 10 Freeway and Central Avenue. On that night around 8 p.m., officers were called to the mall for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside the AMC Theater. He was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

Authorities said a second shooting victim showed up at another hospital and was immediately taken into emergency surgery. Officials haven't identified either victim.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with this shooting. Back on Feb. 4, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the crime. That's when police identified the other suspects.

In a statement on Facebook, the department said that while the four arrested for this murder were charged with gang enhancements, the 15-year-old killed in the shooting was not a gang member, and none of the people he was with on the night of the shooting were suspected of being gang members either.

Officers said they recovered multiple weapons during the three most recent events.