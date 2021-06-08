3 young girls dead in hit-and-run in San Bernardino County, fourth girl critically injured

Three young girls are dead and a fourth girl was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino County, authorities said Tuesday.

The fatal crash was reported Saturday around 10:25 p.m., on Camp Rock Road north of Rabbit Springs Road in Lucerne Valley.

The victims were identified by the coroner's office as Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, all residents of Lucerne Valley.

Family members told the Victor Valley News Group that the girls were out for a walk the night of the crash. Daytona and the girl who was critically injured in the crash are both wheelchair-bound and were being pushed by the two other girls.

As the girls were walking in the northbound lane of Camp Rock Road, they were all struck by a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by an unknown driver and passenger, which was also traveling northbound on Camprock Road.

Immediately after the crash, investigators said the driver and passenger exited the Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene on foot, without rendering aid to any of the victims.

Willow, Daytona and Sandra were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The fourth girl, who is bound to a wheelchair, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators said it is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash and is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer L. McAllister, ID 22073 at the Victorville CHP Area office at 760-241-1186.