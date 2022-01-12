3 dead in medical emergency in Woodland Hills

article

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people in Woodland Hills Wednesday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene a little after 9:15 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three people were pronounced dead after a medical emergency.

Officials did not specify what led to the three people's deaths.

