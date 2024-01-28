3 American troops killed, 25 injured in attack on Jordan base near Syria border

U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday that three U.S. service members were killed and 25 others were injured in an attack in Jordan near the Syria border.

"On Jan. 28, three U.S. service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the servicemembers will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified," CENTCOM said. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

President Biden also responded to the attack, placing responsibility on "radical Iran-backed militant groups."

"Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border," he said. "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.