200+ concerts in the LA area offering $25 tickets this week

Live Nation is offering a $25 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week.

National Concert Week kicks off on May 4 and runs through May 10. The deal gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25, up $5 from the last time they held the similar promotion. That price includes all fees, according to Live Nation.

The offer includes tickets to over 3,700 in-demand shows from Live Nation's upcoming roster of tours across North America, the company said. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and even comedy.

The deal includes tickets to over 200 shows in and around the Southern California area.

The artists participating in the deal this year are Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Goo Goo Dolls, Swedish House Mafia, Florence + the Machine, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson, Train, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pitbull, Alicia Keys. Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. Jesse McCartney, New Kids On The Block, Slipknot and more.

General presale will open at 7 a.m. PT Wednesday. Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets a day early on Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.