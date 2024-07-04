CHP investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Arcadia

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving at least three semi trucks, a UPS truck and several vehicles on the 210 Freeway near Arcadia that closed the freeway for several hours and authorities Thursday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to the westbound freeway and Madre Street where they found a sedan and two semis blocking the middle lanes of the freeway, as well as several damaged vehicles, including a white Honda Civic, CHP Officer Sean Lough told City News Service.

One vehicle ended up on a hillside with a person trapped inside, but firefighters were able to free them.

Video showed oil leaked onto the freeway and large pieces of concrete were strewn across the freeway lanes.

The victim, whose name, age or gender were not immediately known, was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Lough said.

The collision prompted the closure of all lanes of the westbound freeway near the North Michilinda Avenue off-ramp in Arcadia while CHP officers investigated the cause of the crash.