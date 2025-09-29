Pasadena Tournament of Roses announces the 2026 Rose Court

Monday marked an exciting day in Pasadena after seven members of the 2026 Rose Court were selected.

The seven chosen members will serve as local ambassadors and will attend dozens of events leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.

What we know:

Organizers said there were 28 finalists and hundreds of applications and the members were picked based on criteria which includes academic achievement, community and school involvement, youth leadership and public speaking ability.

The following women were selected for the 2026 Rose Court:

Riya Gupta, a Pasadena resident and student at Caltech;

Serena Hui Guo, a senior at Arcadia High School;

Keiko Rakin, a senior at Alhambra High School;

Sophia Bai Ren, a senior at Arcadia High School;

Naira Elaine Wadley, a senior at John Muir High School and a Monrovia resident;

Livia Amy de Paula, a senior at Temple City High School and a San Gabriel resident; and

Olivia Hargrove, a sophomore at Pasadena City College and a Pasadena resident.

To qualify for the Rose Courts, members must identify as female, be between the ages of 17 and 21 and have a 2.0 grade-point average during the current and previous school year.

What's next:

Each member of the Rose Court gets a $7,500 academic scholarship.

Out of the seven selected, one will be chosen as the 107th Rose Queen. That announcement is set for Oct. 29 officials said.