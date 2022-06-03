12 people injured following crash involving Greyhound bus on 10 freeway in Cabazon

At least 12 people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Cabazon.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on the 10 freeway near Malki Rd.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus was traveling eastbound in the number two lane when its front tire popped, causing the bus to veer to the left. The bus hit a Mitsubishi then hit the center divider.

33 people were inside the bus which was traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

Eleven people on the bus and two people in the Mitsubishi were transported to local hospitals. One occupant on the bus suffered a major, but non-life-threatening injury, all other injuries were minor.

Uninjured passengers were taken to the Morongo Tribal Hall at 11555 Potrero Road in Cabazon.

Greyhound released the following statement, "We can confirm there was an incident involving Greyhound schedule number 1418 traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Multiple passengers and our driver were transported to the hospital via ambulance with minor injuries. A relief bus is on the way for remaining passengers. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with highway patrol and we have no further comment."

This is a developing story, check back for updates