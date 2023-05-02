2 women injured after minivan crashes into Santa Ana apartment

Two women were injured after the driver of a minivan slammed into a Santa Ana apartment late Monday night and the search continues for the suspect.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they drove straight into the victim’s apartment. She became trapped and Orange County firefighters worked to free her from the wreckage once they arrived at the Vista del Rio apartments located near the intersection of Memory Lane and The City Drive around 10:20 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to a trauma center in critical condition while the second victim suffered less severe injuries.

The suspect took off from the scene in an unknown direction and left their minivan behind.

No further information was immediately released.