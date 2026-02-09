SoCal couple weds during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Brief Several Los Angeles locals were featured during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. His iconic show paid homage to his native Puerto Rico.



Eleisa Aparicio and Thomas Walter tied the knot on America's biggest stage.

The Covina High grads got married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The two had invited Bad Bunny to play at their wedding. Next thing they knew, they got invited to say ‘I Do’ in front of all of America.

The show's hairdresser, who is also local, told FOX 11 about it when they returned to LA.

What they're saying:

"It was totally unexpected, it was nothing they thought would ever happen," said Super Bowl hair supervisor, Brian Steven Banks.

"They were just sending the invite to send it and then they asked and next thing you know they are on stage. Bad Bunny was his favorite artist and she had mentioned to me that Lady Gaga was hers, so it felt like everything was meant to be," said hair stylist Mariah Montez.

Southern California locals featured in halftime show

Local perspective:

It was also a big day for the Mariachi Divas. The multi-Grammy winning group, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, performed alongside Bad Bunny himself.

"It was incredible, surreal. Just extremely grateful and honored to represent our communities and the diversity with the orchestra," they said as they made their way back from San Francisco.

Another LA local appeared during the halftime show, Chef Victor Villa from Villa's Tacos. A day after the Super Bowl, fans lined up outside his Highland Park taco shop.

The son of immigrants who started his business selling tacos outside his family's home, was posting videos with Bad Bunny from the Super Bowl.

"Love, love that's it. Love is going through my heart and gratitude," he told FOX 11.

Oxnard native, boxer Emiliano Vargas, also made a cameo as he pretended to box with fellow boxer Xander Zayas. He took to social media saying he's the first Mexican athlete to ever be at a Super Bowl Halftime Show.