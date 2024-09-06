Mega Millions ticket worth $2.2 million sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the $800 million Mega Millions lottery winner, someone in California may be $2 million richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Friday night, a ticket worth $2,233,779 was sold at the ARCO amp in the 27900 block of Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $740 million.

Below were the winning numbers from the Sept. 6 drawing, which apparently no one got:

6, 23, 41, 59, 63. MB: 25

The drawing for the $800 million grand prize will be held on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 800 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

