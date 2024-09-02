$1 million Powerball ticket sold in California in Aug. 31 drawing

As the nation awaits the possible winner of Powerball's $80 million lottery jackpot, someone in California may have become an instant "millionaire."

Over the weekend, a ticket matching five of the then-winning numbers – worth $1,176,502 – was sold in California for the Saturday, August 31 drawing.

Below were the winning numbers from the Aug. 31 drawing.

4, 34, 35, 38, 69. PB: 19

The drawing for the $80 million jackpot will be held on Monday, September 2 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 80 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payment.

