2 SoCal police officers struck, killed by wrong-way driver

Two Southern California police officers were among three people killed in a wrong-way crash on Friday on the 5 Freeway in San Ysidro.

FOX 5 San Diego reported that two San Diego police officers were killed when a driver hit their vehicle head-on while traveling the wrong way on the interstate. The driver who struck the officers was also killed in the crash, which happened around 10:23 a.m. near Dairy Mart Road.

The southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 905 were expected to be closed for hours as police investigated the deadly crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

