2 shot by LASD deputies in Whittier

At least two suspects were shot by deputies in Whittier Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 14500 block of Chere Drive, near the intersection of Armsdale Avenue and Telegraph Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details leading up to the shooting were not clear, but sheriff's officials said the two suspects were struck by gunfire.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff's department.

No further details were immediately available.

