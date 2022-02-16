Police officer hospitalized after shooting in Azusa, suspect killed

A suspect is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Azusa left a police officer hurt.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Azusa Wednesday evening. According to a source, the incident left one suspect killed from a shooting, the second suspect taken into custody and an officer with the Azusa Police Department taken to the hospital after being shot.

The Azusa PD officer is expected to recover from their injuries. Officials did not say who opened fire first or what prompted the shooting to take place in the first place.

Officials also did not specify if the injured officer and the now-deceased suspect shot each other.

