Domestic assault suspect shot, killed by deputies in East LA

Sheriff's deputies in East Los Angeles shot and killed a man connected to an alleged domestic assault, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of North Herbert, just north of Interstate 10 and east of downtown Los Angeles, regarding a domestic assault call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The suspect was last seen by deputies leaving the area in a green van. They searched the area and located the vehicle going westbound in the 3900 block of Snow Drive, where they initiated a traffic stop.

"Deputies exited their vehicle and attempted to detain the suspect at gunpoint," the sheriff's department said. "The suspect made a U-turn in the cul-de-sac and began driving towards one of the deputies when a deputy involved shooting occurred."

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, was struck by gunfire in the upper body and rushed to a hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A deputy was also taken to a hospital, where he was treated for an unspecified injury. His condition was not immediately made available.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.