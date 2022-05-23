2 men shot and killed in Commerce

Two men were killed in a shooting in the Commerce area Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect description was provided, and details on what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.