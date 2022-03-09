Pomona PD investigating double fatal shooting

An investigation is underway after two men were found shot to death in an industrial area in Pomona early Wednesday morning, police said.

The Pomona Police Department received a call from someone who stated they saw a man lying on the street just after midnight near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Ridgeway Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and a few yards away, they found another man who appeared to have been shot to death. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene analysts and forensic investigators were working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released and investigators say it appears the victims did not have identification on them.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pomona PD.

