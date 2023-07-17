2 Mega Millions tickets worth $202K each sold in California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot, two people who bought tickets in Southern California came very, very close to winning the top prize.

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $202,248 each:

Los Angeles: Zuniga's Market, 3033 W. 6th Avenue St. 102

Monrovia: 7-Eleven, 922 W. Duarte Rd.

But not to worry if you didn't win. Tuesday's jackpot is now worth an estimated $640 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

It seems like there's some serious lottery fever going around, because there were also no winners in the Powerball drawing.

Right now the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $900 million. Good luck!