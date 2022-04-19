2 LAPD officers, 2 civilians hurt following Hollywood pursuit

Four people were hospitalized, including two Los Angeles Police Department officers, following a pursuit in Hollywood early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

LAPD officers with the Olympic Division picked up the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. A short time later, Hollywood Station officers took over and by 4:30 a.m., the officers were involved in a crash.

Two LAPD officers and two civilians were injured and taken to a hospital.

A perimeter was set up at the intersection of North Laurel and Oakwood avenues for the investigation.

The pursuit suspects remain at large and no further information was released by officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

