2 killed, 2 injured in Bellflower crash

At least two people were killed, and two other people were injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash near a commercial intersection in Bellflower, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:01 a.m to the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, just north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene.

The crash involved a Ford Exposition and a Kia Forte, according to a watch commander at the sheriff's Lakewood station, who added that the fatalities were passengers inside the vehicles.

Two people were rushed to Long Beach Medical Center, the watch commander added. Their conditions were not known.