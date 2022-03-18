2 arrested after man found dead in LA hotel with feet tied, hands handcuffed behind back

A man and woman were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a man who was found in Woodland Hills with his hands and feet bound.

Anthony Ostroff, 70, and Calene Brudek, 52, were arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Steve Castro said. They were being held on $2 million bail each, Castro said.

Jeffrey Howe, 42, of Woodland Hills, was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard about 5:30 p.m. March 10, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the LAPD.

"Officers responded to a radio call of a battery investigation ...," police said in a statement. "Upon arrival, the officers observed the victim inside the room laying on the ground. His feet were tied together, and his hands were handcuffed behind his back. He had strangulation marks on his neck."

Howe was found dead by the security guard and manager of the facility, where he had been living since July of 2021, the LAPD reported. Police said he previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County.

Anyone with information on Howe's death was asked to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1925. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

