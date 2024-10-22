Police discover brothel at Irvine home; 2 arrested

article

The Brief The suspects are identified as Qiyin Jiaqiyin, 51, of Irvine, and Xiaoming Ding, 36, of Whittier. The two were arrested for alleged sex trafficking. Their arrests come after authorities discovered a residential brothel in Irvine.



Two men were arrested for alleged sex trafficking after authorities discovered a residential brothel in Irvine.

According to police, officers served a warrant on a home in the Cypress Village neighborhood after a witness reported "suspicious activity."

Three victims at the brothel were rescued and offered victim assistance information, authorities said.

The suspects, Qiyin Jiaqiyin, 51, of Irvine, and Xiaoming Ding, 36, of Whittier, were booked into Orange County Jail.

SUGGESTED:

No other details were immediately available.