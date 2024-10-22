Expand / Collapse search

Police discover brothel at Irvine home; 2 arrested

Published  October 22, 2024 10:16am PDT
FOX 11
Photos courtesy Irvine Police Department

IRVINE, Calif. - Two men were arrested for alleged sex trafficking after authorities discovered a residential brothel in Irvine.

According to police, officers served a warrant on a home in the Cypress Village neighborhood after a witness reported "suspicious activity." 

Three victims at the brothel were rescued and offered victim assistance information, authorities said. 

The suspects, Qiyin Jiaqiyin, 51, of Irvine, and Xiaoming Ding, 36, of Whittier, were booked into Orange County Jail. 

No other details were immediately available. 