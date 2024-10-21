'Operation Consequences': 29 arrested in San Bernardino County

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief ‘Operation Consequences’ aims to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs in San Bernardino County. Eleven felony arrests and 18 misdemeanor arrests were made. Ten firearms, illegal narcotics, and marijuana were also recovered.



Multiple arrests of suspected gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms were made in San Bernardino County over a week-long period, according to the sheriff's office.

The arrests made between Oct. 12 and 18 were part of "Operation Consequences," a focused effort to target crime suppression operations and parole and probation chcekcs in San Bernardino County.

Search warrants were served in Chino, Fontana, San Bernardino, and Bloomington, authorities said.

There were 11 felony arrests and 18 misdemeanor arrests, according to the sheriff's office.

Additionally, 10 firearms were recovered, including one ghost gun.

Illegal narcotics and marijuana were also recovered during the operation.

Participating agencies include the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, Upland Police Department, Fontana Police Department, Barstow Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

"Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms," the sheriff's office said.