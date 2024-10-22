CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man accused of pointing gun at officers in Oxnard

The Brief Oxnard Police officers responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Shortly after arriving at the scene, video showed a man pointed a gun at them. The suspect was struck by police gunfire. No officers were injured in the incident.



Shocking video showed the moment when a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

Officials with the Oxnard Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 in the area around Victoria Avenue and Leeward Way.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at them, which prompted officers to open fire.

The suspect was struck by police gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident.