Suspect arrested after morning stabbing aboard Metro train in downtown LA

A suspect was arrested after someone was stabbed on the B/D Metro train line in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the stabbing happened around 6 a.m. at the Metro station located at the intersection of 7th and Figueroa streets.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the suspect was detained by security and later arrested by LAPD officers.

The incident did not impact service.

Those with information about the stabbing are asked to contact the LAPD.