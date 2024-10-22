Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster late Monday night and the search continues for the suspect, authorities said.

Officials with the Westminster Police Department said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near Westminster Boulevard and Yockey Street, between Newland and Magnolia streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man on the eastbound lanes of Westminster Blvd.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority helped officers revive the victim, but he later died at the scene.

Police described the victim as a man in his 40s or 50s whose name has not been released.

A new, dark-colored sedan drove away before officers arrived and was last seen heading eastbound on Westminster Boulevard, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash to call the WPD Watch Commander at 714-548-3767 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 815-TIP-OCCS.

City News Service contributed to this report.