18-day streak of rising gas prices continues in LA, Orange counties

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County matched its smallest increase during an 18-day streak of rising prices Sunday, setting a record high for the 16th consecutive day.

The average price rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $6.46, matching the increase on the first day of the streak, May 26, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.9 cents more than one week ago, 56.3 cents higher than one month ago and $2.214 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 36.9 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.3 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent for the second consecutive day to $6.41, its 16th consecutive record. It has risen 17 consecutive days, increasing 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 8 cents more than one week ago, 56.8 cents higher than one month ago and $2.208 greater than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.664 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The Orange County average price has increased $1.633.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $5.01, its 16th consecutive record and 20th in the last 21 days. It has increased 41.7 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday.

The national average is 16.2 cents more than one week ago, 59.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.933 greater than one year ago.