17-year-old shot and killed in front of Lakewood pizza restaurant
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - A boy was shot and killed Wednesday in front of a pizzeria in Lakewood.
Investigators responded to the 20000 block of Pioneer Boulevard, near Del Amo Boulevard, regarding shots fired, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Reports from the scene indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot to the head in front of Goody's Pizza & Chicken.
Relatives of the victim told FOX11 he was a 17-year-old high school student.
It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and there was no description of a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.