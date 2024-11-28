17-year-old shot and killed in front of Lakewood pizza restaurant

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lakewood Wednesday night. Reports from the scene said the teel was shot in front of Goody's Pizza & Chicken. The shooting is under investigation. The suspect is still on the loose.



A boy was shot and killed Wednesday in front of a pizzeria in Lakewood.

Investigators responded to the 20000 block of Pioneer Boulevard, near Del Amo Boulevard, regarding shots fired, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot to the head in front of Goody's Pizza & Chicken.

Relatives of the victim told FOX11 he was a 17-year-old high school student.

It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and there was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.