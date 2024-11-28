Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old shot and killed in front of Lakewood pizza restaurant

By CNS Staff
Published  November 28, 2024 10:41am PST
Lakewood
City News Service

Teen shot and killed in Lakewood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager in Lakewood. The victim's family spoke to FOX 11.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lakewood Wednesday night.
    • Reports from the scene said the teel was shot in front of Goody's Pizza & Chicken.
    • The shooting is under investigation. The suspect is still on the loose.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - A boy was shot and killed Wednesday in front of a pizzeria in Lakewood.

Investigators responded to the 20000 block of Pioneer Boulevard, near Del Amo Boulevard, regarding shots fired, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot to the head in front of Goody's Pizza & Chicken.

Relatives of the victim told FOX11 he was a 17-year-old high school student.

It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and there was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

The Source

  • This story was reported by City News Service.