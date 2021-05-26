17-year-old girl shot, killed in South Los Angeles

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Wednesday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.



Los Angeles Police Department officers reported to the 400 block of East 49th Street, near San Pedro Street, at about 1:45 p.m.

The girl was found at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name was not released.

Police were searching for a man and a woman suspected of the shooting who fled the area in a dark grey Honda Odyssey on Avalon Boulevard.