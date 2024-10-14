15 arrested in massive Camarillo retail theft bust

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Photo courtesy Ventura County Sheriff's Office

A massive retail theft blitz operation in Ventura County resulted in the arrests of 15 people, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

An estimated $23,000 in stolen property was recovered by the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force along with a stolen vehicle, about 90 grams of methamphetamine, and various burglary tools, officials said.

Two police pursuits also took place in two separate incidents involving organized retail theft suspects.

The first involved Long Beach resident Derrell Jones and Dajuan Butler of Los Angeles, authorities said. Jones allegedly filled a bag with cosmetic items from the Target in Camarillo and did not pay. At the same time, Butler allegedly stole over-the-counter medication at the nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market. The two got into a yellow Ford Mustang and did not stop when prompted to do so by authorities.

The two then rammed two patrol vehicles to evade authorities and the pursuit began on the southbound 101 Freeway. The pursuit continued until the Mustang's left rear tire tore apartnear the SB 110 Freeway and WB 91 Freeway, officials said. That's when Jones stopped the car and both surrendered to authorities.

A search of the Mustang resulted in about $7,000 in stolen merchandise from numerous retail stores and 90 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

SUGGESTED: 15-year-old in stolen Corvette leads authorities on 70-mile pursuit across two counties

Jones and Butler appeared in court Oct. 8 and pleaded not guilty to various charges, including felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and conspiracy to commit organized retail theft.

The second police chase involved Carolina Valverde of Van Nuys, who is accused of stealing merchandise from the Nike store at the Camarillo Premium Outlets. According to authorities, a traffic stop was conducted on Valverde after she left the store without paying, but she sped away. The pursuit began on the 101 Freeway and ended at the California Highway Patrol weigh station just after the top of the Conejo Grade when she collided with a chain fence.

About $7,000 in stolen property was recovered inside the car, officials said. Valverde was booked on several charges, including misdemeanor shoplifting and felony count of evading in a vehicle.

The following suspects were also arrested, according to police:

Scott-Lyn: Arrested on one felony count of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft.

Smallwood: Arrested for one felony count of conspiracy, four felony counts of organized retail theft, one felony count of possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino County for grand theft and resisting arrest.

Willis: Arrested for one felony count of conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.

Moore: Arrested on one felony count of conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.

Munoz: Arrested for one felony count of vehicle theft, one felony count of receiving stolen property (vehicle) and one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.

Raya: Arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flores: Arrested for one felony count of conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.

Fernandez: Arrested for one felony count of conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.

Rivera-Flores: Arrested for one felony count of conspiracy and one felony count of possession of stolen property.

Sanchez: Arrested for one felony count of conspiracy and one felony count of organized retail theft.

Rodriguez: Cited and released for one misdemeanor count of shoplifting

Male juvenile: Cited for one misdemeanor count of shoplifting and released to a family member.

Authorities are asking retailers who are experiencing significant retail theft and want to participate in similar blitz operations to call 805-383-8703.



