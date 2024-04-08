14-year-old twin sisters found after going missing for 1 month

article

Detroit police confirmed that 14-year-old twins Aniya and Anieca Ogden have been found after going missing for one month.

The twins' father, George Ogden of Detroit, previously told FOX 2 that his daughters ran away on March 8.

Aniya and Anieca have left home without permission before, George said. The twins ran away while visiting their grandmother in River Rouge.

Their father was able to bring them back home, but they took off again without their cell phones after being back for only one day.

The girls were found safe and were reunited with their family, police released on Monday. An investigation into the case continues.