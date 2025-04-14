13-year-old girl shot in head in Watts dies from injuries

The Brief A teen girl has died after she was shot in the head. The shooting happened near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue in South LA. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.



A 13-year-old girl shot in the head in Watts on Friday has died from her injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen girl shot in head in South LA in critical condition.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries on Sunday, police said.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

A description of the suspect was not released.

No other information was immediately available.