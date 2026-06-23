13-year-old climbs out of Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride, slides down 50-foot drop
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 13-year-old Disneyland guest was taken to the hospital after climbing out of a vehicle mid-ride on Tiana's Bayou Adventure and reportedly falling down the famous 50-foot waterfall over the weekend.
The incident prompted an immediate shutdown of the ride and a state safety inspection before it was cleared to reopen.
What we know:
Officials confirmed that the teenager exited the log ride vehicle on June 21, causing a cast member to immediately stop the attraction.
After getting out of the boat, the boy reportedly fell down the waterfall and traveled along part of the attraction's path before cast members were able to assist him.
The Anaheim Fire Department responded to the scene, and the teen was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and later released.
In this handout image released by Disneyland Resort, the general view the opening celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park on November 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Following the incident, officials with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) inspected Tiana's Bayou Adventure the next morning.
State regulators approved the attraction for reopening, and park officials confirmed it was operating normally by the following day.
What we don't know:
It's unclear why the teenager decided to exit the log vehicle while the ride was still in motion.
Big picture view:
Tiana's Bayou Adventure officially opened at Disneyland in Nov. 2024, replacing Splash Mountain, which closed in May 2023.
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The attraction is based on Disney's 2009 animated movie, "The Princess and the Frog."
What's next:
With the ride officially cleared by Cal/OSHA, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will continue its standard daily operations.
Disneyland has not announced any changes to the ride's safety restraints or boarding procedures following the event.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by Disneyland Resort officials. Background context regarding the ride and its history is from the official Disneyland website.