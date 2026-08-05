Tesla crashes into Orange home following high-speed police chase

The Brief A Tesla crashed into a home and garage near Chapman Avenue and Canyon View Drive in Orange around midnight Tuesday. First responders conducted a heavy rescue operation to pull the driver from the wreckage. No other injuries were reported, according to the Orange Police Department.



An Orange County home was damaged following an overnight high-speed police chase, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Orange Police Department said they received a call regarding a Tesla that crashed into a home around midnight Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Before the crash, police said the car veered off the roadway near the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Canyon View Drive. The suspect then crashed into a garage and a home.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they conducted a heavy rescue operation to pull the driver from the wreckage.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released by law enforcement.