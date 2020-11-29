11-year-old girl disappears from bedroom overnight in Loma Linda

article

A desperate search is underway Sunday for an 11-year-old girl who disappeared from her bedroom overnight in Loma Linda.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and the family of Leativa Nua are asking for the public's help in finding her.

On Sunday at around 9:30 a.m.,11-year-old Leativaosalsai “Tiva” Lutu-Luapitosaua was reported missing by a family member, authorities said.

Tiva was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 26000 block of Cornell Street in the city of Loma Linda.

Lutu-Luapitosaunua, Leativaosalasai “Tiva” is an 11-year-old female, Pacific Islander, approximately 5’6 and 110 lbs., with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Tiva's hair is a shorter length now than in the photos shown.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas, but those were found in the residence and it is unknown what she wore when she left the house.

According to her family, they found Tiva's hair had been cut and scattered in her bedroom and a letter was left saying she was 'going on her own adventure.'

Her family believes the letter was not written by her and that she is not a runaway.

Leativa's family says she is well-behaved and this is out of character for her.

The family just moved to California from Hawaii.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tiva is urged to immediately call 911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-387-8313.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave the information online at www.wetip.com.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.