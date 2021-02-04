106 years young: South LA woman celebrating big milestone this weekend

Happy early 106th birthday to Missouri Billingslea!

The South LA woman will celebrate this milestone on Saturday, February 6. Her granddaughter, Cynthia Billingslea, plans a zoom at 11 p.m. Friday to celebrate at midnight.

Missouri was born in 1915 in Mississippi. Her parents were sharecroppers. As a married woman, she moved to Los Angeles in the 1940s.



Cynthia was raised by her grandparents after her mother died when she was three years old. She says her father asked his parents if they would take in the little girl.

Now, Cynthia is caring for her grandmother. She says Missouri was known for her cooking, especially her southern food. Cynthia is well known in LA for her networking nonprofit Hey Girlfriend Network.

Advertisement

Election 2020 meant witnessing history, the nation inaugurating the first Black/Indian Vice President. Missouri voted and even wore a Kamala Harris t-shirt.

Missouri has outlived a husband and two children. A third son lives in Mississippi because neither travel, she hasn't seen him in 40 years.



On Facebook and TikTok, Missouri has a following. She credits God for her longevity. She has five grandchildren but lost one to COVID-19. She has 13 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.