$100K worth of equipment stolen from Santa Monica Catholic church

Police are looking for the suspects who stole $100,000 worth of electrical equipment from a Santa Monica church.

Surveillance video caught a man wondering around the church and walking up to the alter to glance at the equipment.

Camera and audio equipment along with a candle box was taken. Church leaders at St. Monica's Catholic Church said all the equipment that was stolen was part of their livestreaming services. It was used to livestream their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They attempted to breach the tabernacle and it was damaged, but it held strong and protected the Blessed Sacrament," the church wrote online.

The equipment was valued at $100,000.

Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible.

