$100,000 allocated to fund LAPD foot patrols in Eagle Rock

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León introduced a motion Tuesday to allocate $100,000 from his discretionary fund to cover Los Angeles Police Department overtime costs to fund foot patrols in Eagle Rock, citing a need after a string of smash-and-grab robberies and other public safety concerns.

The councilman was joined by dozens of local business owners at a news conference Tuesday morning in front of Malbec Market.

"These criminals have shown no mercy, breaking into our local establishments and robbing hard-working entrepreneurs of their livelihoods while terrorizing staff members and patrons," de León said. "That's why today I'm announcing an investment in the safety of Eagle Rock that will send a clear message to organized criminals: Stay out of our community."

Capt. Gary Walters of the LAPD's Northeast Division joined the councilman, and said the funds will support crime prevention and follow-up investigations involving the Eagle Rock community.

Specifically, a recent string of crimes has affected businesses along Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards, officials said.

"We will increase our foot-beat patrols as well as detectives in coordination with the Senior Lead Office and Community Relations Office using these additional funds to help conduct follow-ups in any investigations of crimes that occur to track down these criminals, identify them, and ultimately bring them to justice," Walters said.

De León highlighted the negative impacts robberies and break-ins have on small businesses, saying that the crimes could lead to business owners closing down.

On Tuesday, the L.A. City Council approved a similar motion from Councilman Bob Blumenfield to allocate $100,000 from a Neighborhood Service Enhancements fund to a police fund to cover cost associated with overtime. The money will support officers in their work to ensure traffic safety measures in Blumenfield's Third District, covering neighborhoods in the West San Fernando Valley.